TPG RE Finance Trust Preference Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5624), with shares changing hands as low as $15.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, TRTX.PRC was trading at a 36.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.09% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently down about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are off about 3.3%.

