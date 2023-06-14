News & Insights

Markets
TRTX.PRC

TPG RE Finance Trust Preference Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

June 14, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 6/16/23, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of TRTX.PRC's recent share price of $17.01, this dividend works out to approximately 2.30%, so look for shares of TRTX.PRC to trade 2.30% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX.PRC shares open for trading on 6/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.06%, which compares to an average yield of 8.16% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

TRTX.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are up about 1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 ARMH Price Target
 TUP Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding IRBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRTX.PRC
TRTX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.