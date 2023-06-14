TPG RE Finance Trust Preference Shares About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 6/16/23, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of TRTX.PRC's recent share price of $17.01, this dividend works out to approximately 2.30%, so look for shares of TRTX.PRC to trade 2.30% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX.PRC shares open for trading on 6/16/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 9.06%, which compares to an average yield of 8.16% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are up about 1%.

