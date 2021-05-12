TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 114% Total Return On Their Investment

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) share price is up 84% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 49% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 39% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year TPG RE Finance Trust grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TRTX Earnings Per Share Growth May 12th 2021

We know that TPG RE Finance Trust has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for TPG RE Finance Trust the TSR over the last year was 114%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TPG RE Finance Trust rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 114% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. This recent result is much better than the 5% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TPG RE Finance Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TPG RE Finance Trust (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

But note: TPG RE Finance Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

