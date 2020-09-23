TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.49% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.68, the dividend yield is 9.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $8.68, representing a -59.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.30 and a 254.29% increase over the 52 week low of $2.45.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -183.52%, compared to an industry average of -23.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRTX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 2.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRTX at 1.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.