TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 25, 2021

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -47.37% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $11.16, representing a -7.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.03 and a 355.51% increase over the 52 week low of $2.45.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.05. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 167.27%, compared to an industry average of -6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRTX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 39.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRTX at 1.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.