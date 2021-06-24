TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.23, the dividend yield is 5.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $14.23, representing a -0.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.32 and a 96.55% increase over the 52 week low of $7.24.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.3. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 179.5%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

