TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2021

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 29.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.74, the dividend yield is 9.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $12.74, representing a -12.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.55 and a 32.99% increase over the 52 week low of $9.58.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 183.81%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the trtx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.