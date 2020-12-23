TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TRTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 90% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.76, the dividend yield is 14.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTX was $10.76, representing a -49.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.30 and a 339.18% increase over the 52 week low of $2.45.

TRTX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). TRTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -167.8%, compared to an industry average of -24.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TRTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TRTX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMLV with an increase of 22.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRTX at 1.22%.

