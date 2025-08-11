Markets
TPG Prices Public Offering Of $500 Mln Of 5.375% Senior Notes Due 2036

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG) announced that TPG Operating Group II, L.P., an indirect subsidiary of TPG, priced a registered public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2036. The offering is expected to close on August 14, 2025.

The notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% per year. Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2026.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of outstanding debt under its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes.

