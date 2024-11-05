TPG price target raised to $60 from $45 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on TPG (TPG) to $60 from $45 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s fundamentals appear constructive with transaction activity improving across asset classes combined with a more favorable outlook for carried interest realizations, though the firm is also mindful of the stock’s valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
