TPG price target raised to $60 from $45 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on TPG (TPG) to $60 from $45 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The company’s fundamentals appear constructive with transaction activity improving across asset classes combined with a more favorable outlook for carried interest realizations, though the firm is also mindful of the stock’s valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.