TPG Posts Q2 Net Loss; Distributable Earnings, AUM Rise

August 06, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), an alternative asset management firm, on Tuesday reported second-quarter net loss of $14 million or $0.15 per basic Class A share, compared with net income of $27 million or $0.32 per basic Class A share, registered for the same period last year. Fee-related earnings were $201 million, an increase of 60 percent year-over-year, resulting in a fee-related earnings margin of 44 percent.

Total assets under management stood at $229 billion, compared with $139 billion a year ago.

Post-tax distributable earnings stood at $207 million or $0.49 per Class A share, versus $96 million or $0.26 per share of Class A share in 2023.

TPG will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per Class A share on August 30 to shareholders of record on August 16.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
