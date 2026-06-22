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TPG Names Axel Andr Chief Financial Officer, Effective July 27

June 22, 2026 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), an alternative asset management firm, on Monday announced the appointment of Axel Andr as chief financial officer, effective July 27, 2026.

Andr will succeed Jack Weingart, who will transition fully to his role as chief executive officer of TPG's Global Wealth Solutions business. Weingart assumed responsibility for leading and expanding the firm's wealth platform last year in addition to his CFO duties.

Andr joins TPG from Reinsurance Group of America, where he served as executive vice president and chief financial officer and was a member of the executive committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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