TPG Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.78 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.01% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MITT.PRA was trading at a 8.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.55% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :

In Tuesday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 0.4%.

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