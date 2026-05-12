TPG Mortgage Investment Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
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In Tuesday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are up about 0.4%.
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