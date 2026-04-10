TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRB shares, versus MITT:
Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
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In Friday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are down about 3.1%.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.