TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.00), with shares changing hands as low as $20.88 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.17% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, MITT.PRB was trading at a 15.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 15.06% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of MITT.PRB shares, versus MITT:

Below is a dividend history chart for MITT.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, TPG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc's 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: MITT.PRB) is currently up about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: MITT) are down about 3.1%.

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