TPG IPO News: 11 Things to Know as the Private Equity Firm Plans to Go Public

TPG is planning for an initial public offering (IPO) that would see the private investment firm’s shares trade on the Nasdaq Exchange.

Let’s take a look at everything potential investors in TPG need to know about its IPO plans below!

To begin with, TPG filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its IPO.

However, we’re still missing several details about its plans.

That includes not knowing how many shares the IPO will include, or what they will be priced at.

However, we do know that the company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Exchange under the TPG ticker.

We also know that J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), TPG Capital, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Securities are acting as the lead underwriters for the TPG IPO.

On the flip side of that, we don’t have any idea when the TPG IPO will take place.

Even so, it’s likely to be a big ordeal as the company is currently valued at around $10 billion.

It’s also worth pointing out that it has some $109 billion in assets under its management.

The company was founded in 1992 and is currently led by CEO Jon Winkelried.

Winkelried took over as the CEO of the company this year after acting as its co-CEO since 2015.

TPG continues to operate in San Francisco, Calif., which is where it was founded.

