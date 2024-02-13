TPG Inc. Announces Retreat In Q4 Income, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $24 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

TPG Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $13 Mln. vs. $24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.16 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.41

