TPG Inc - (TPG) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 35.94

The average one-year price target for TPG Inc - (NASDAQ:TPG) has been revised to 35.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 34.22 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 45.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.58% from the latest reported closing price of 42.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG Inc -. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 19.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPG is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.00% to 53,574K shares. The put/call ratio of TPG is 3.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 5,220K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,130K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 2,732K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 21.18% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 2,727K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,494K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,491K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPG by 9.59% over the last quarter.

TPG Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG Inc., previously known as Texas Pacific Group, is an American investment company. The private equity firm is focused on leveraged buyouts and growth capital. TPG manages investment funds in growth capital, venture capital, public equity, and debt investments.

