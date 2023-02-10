Tpg Gp A Cuts Stake in Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Fintel reports that Tpg Gp A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.19MM shares of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX). This represents 1.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 18, 2022 they reported 4.15MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 71.31% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.54% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is $64.55. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.54% from its latest reported closing price of $44.05.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is $2MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.37%, an increase of 9.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.82% to 63,336K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 4,581K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,538K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,224K shares, representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 28.72% over the last quarter.

Abingworth LLP holds 2,019K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,749K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 92.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 119.49% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,571K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares, representing a decrease of 27.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

