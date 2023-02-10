Tpg Gp A Cuts Stake in Progyny (PGNY)

Fintel reports that Tpg Gp A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.82MM shares of Progyny Inc (PGNY). This represents 10.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.57MM shares and 11.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.10% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.56% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Progyny is $48.11. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 53.56% from its latest reported closing price of $31.33.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is $1,058MM, an increase of 51.11%. The projected annual EPS is $0.39, a decrease of 14.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.55%, an increase of 102.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 111,714K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 6,615K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348K shares, representing a decrease of 11.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 53.42% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIII Associates holds 6,474K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,406K shares, representing a decrease of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 16.05% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,989K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 14.00% over the last quarter.

DFCIX - Delaware Smid Cap Growth Fund holds 3,221K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing a decrease of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,593K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 63.30% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

