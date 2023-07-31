TPG, Francisco Partners to take software firm New Relic private in $6.5 bln deal

Adds deal details in paragraph 3

July 31 (Reuters) - New Relic NEWR.N said on Monday that private equity firms TPG TPG.O and Francisco Partners will take the software company private in a $6.5 billion all-cash deal.

The company's cloud-based software allows websites and mobile apps to track user interactions and monitor servers and databases.

The private equity firms offered New Relic shareholders $87 per share, representing a premium of 17.5% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; @HoodieOnVeshti on Twitter; +91-74116-87774))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.