TPG, Francisco Partners to take software firm New Relic private in $6.5 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

July 31, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

July 31 (Reuters) - New Relic NEWR.N said on Monday that private equity firms TPG TPG.O and Francisco Partners will take the software company private in a $6.5 billion all-cash deal.

The company's cloud-based software allows websites and mobile apps to track user interactions and monitor servers and databases.

The private equity firms offered New Relic shareholders $87 per share, representing a premium of 17.5% to the stock's closing price on Friday.

