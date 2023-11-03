TPG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.34, changing hands as high as $29.89 per share. Tpg Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.74 per share, with $44.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.73.

