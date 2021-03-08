TPG-backed SPACs to raise more than $1 bln via IPOs

US Markets
Sohini Podder Reuters
March 8 (Reuters) - Three blank-check companies, backed by private equity firm TPG Capital, are looking to raise over $1 billion through initial public offerings, according to regulatory filings on Monday.

The firms, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities II Corp, TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp and TPG Pace Solutions Corp, have filed to raise $450 million, $350 million and $250 million, respectively, by selling ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

TPG, a global private equity firm, has raised hundreds of millions through multiple blank-check firms, or so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) so far, some of which have already landed deals.

In January, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp PACE.N agreed to take online learning platform Nerdy Inc public for $1.7 billion.

SPACs are shell companies that raise funds to acquire private firms with the purpose of taking them public, allowing such companies to sidestep a traditional IPO to enter public markets.

Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co are the lead underwriters for the latest offerings.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com))

