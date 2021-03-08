TPG-backed SPACs to raise more than $1 bln via IPOs
Three blank-check firms, backed by private equity firm TPG Capital, are looking to raise over $1 billion through initial public offerings, according to regulatory filings on Monday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com)) nL4N2L64EA
(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
