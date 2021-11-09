TPG-backed Nykaa jumps 79% above offer price in India market debut

BENGALURU, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures FSNE.NS, the company which owns TPG-backed Indian fashion e-commerce platform Nykaa, opened at a 79.4% premium to their initial public offering (IPO) price on Wednesday.

FSN E-Commerce shares debuted at 2,018 rupees in pre-open trade, compared with the offer price of 1,125 rupees, giving the profit-making startup a market valuation of 954.37 billion Indian rupees ($12.86 billion).

($1 = 74.1900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

