TPG Announces Pricing Of Secondary Public Offering Of 21 Mln Shares At $47.25/shr

May 20, 2025 — 09:10 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 21 million shares of TPG's Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at a price to the public of $47.25 per share.

The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by DB Holdings I, L.P., a vehicle controlled by, and for the benefit of, the estate of David Bonderman.

The offering is expected to close on May 22, 2025. The Bonderman Estate will receive all of the proceeds from the offering and intends to use them to satisfy certain estate obligations. The company is not selling any shares of Common Stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the offering.

