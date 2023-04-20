US Markets
TPG, AmerisourceBergen to buy OneOncology in deal valued at $2.1 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 20, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

April 20 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and asset management firm TPG Inc TPG.O said on Thursday they have agreed to buy OneOncology from General Atlantic in a deal valued at $2.1 billion.

TPG will buy a majority interest in OneOncology, while AmerisourceBergen will purchase a minority stake for around $685 million in cash.

OneOncology is a partnership of U.S. cancer practitioners with more than 900 affiliated providers.

The deal is expected to contribute a few cents to AmerisourceBergen's adjusted profit in the first year post close.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

