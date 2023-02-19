TPG acquires Malaysian education assets from KV Asia

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm TPG said on Sunday it and other investors had bought Malaysian private education assets from regional buyout firm KV Asia Capital.

TPG said it had acquired a controlling stake in Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation, along with co-investors including Malaysian funds, KWAP and EPF.

Sources told Reuters last week the deal could be worth more than $300 million.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

