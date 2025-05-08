$TPC stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TPC stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,603,764 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TPC:
$TPC Insider Trading Activity
$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $7,189,199.
- RONALD N TUTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $5,378,986.
$TPC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 573,608 shares (+1801.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,881,313
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 566,113 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,122,499
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 542,647 shares (+91.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,132,057
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 522,831 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,652,510
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 424,228 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,266,317
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 401,117 shares (+74.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,707,031
- INVESCO LTD. removed 342,683 shares (-37.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,292,928
$TPC Government Contracts
We have seen $88,714,184 of award payments to $TPC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GOGA 311373 ALCATRAZ PRISON HOSPITAL WING SEISMIC AND STABILIZE POCS: CO, JOHN_FIFE@NPS.GOV, CS, GABRIEL_...: $49,009,726
- DESIGN/BUILD SAN JUAN HURRICANE REBUILD RIO BAYAMON AT USCG BASE SAN JUAN, PR (PHASE-1 RE-PROCUREMENT): $20,463,394
- DBB CORRECT SHORELINE EROSION PROJECT AT USCG STATION SIUSLAW.: $6,515,754
- PERFORM DESIGN-BID-BUILD CONSTRUCTION TASK ORDER AS SOLICITED UNDER TASKORDER ANNOUNCEMENT 70Z05024R4300000...: $6,515,754
- DESIGN AND BUILD CONSTRUCTION SERVICES TO BUILD RESIDENTIAL DUPLEX HOUSING UNITS PER BASE ITEM 1, 1A, 1B, 1...: $5,859,750
