$TPC stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TPC stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,603,764 of trading volume.

$TPC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TPC:

$TPC insiders have traded $TPC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAYMOND R ONEGLIA has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $7,189,199 .

. RONALD N TUTOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 175,000 shares for an estimated $5,378,986.

$TPC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $TPC stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPC Government Contracts

We have seen $88,714,184 of award payments to $TPC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

