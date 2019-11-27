TPC Group's Port Neches, Tex. chemical plant rocked by blast -sources

Adds company comment and details on capacity

HOUSTON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Firefighters were battling to contain fires at the TPC Group TPCL.UL chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas, early on Wednesday morning following a massive explosion felt 30 miles (48 kms) away from the plant.

The initial explosion was followed by secondary blasts, said five sources.

A company spokesman was not immediately available to discuss the blaze.

The Port Neches plant can produce more than 900 million pounds (408,233 metric tons) of chemicals, according to the company's website.

The first explosion occurred at the 1 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) the sources said.

The force of the blast shattered windows and blew locked doors off their hinges, the sources said.

