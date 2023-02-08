TP ICAP terminates talks to sell data unit - Sky News

February 08, 2023 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, terminated talks to sell its data division Parameta for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.81 billion), a report from Sky News said on Wednesday.

The company, which had not publicly disclosed the deal, was in discussions with a number of potential buyers, the report said, citing sources.

($1 = 0.8270 pounds)

