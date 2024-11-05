News & Insights

TP ICAP Strengthens Capital with Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has repurchased 40,000 of its own shares at a price of 227 pence each to hold in treasury, enhancing its share buyback strategy. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital efficiently, with a current total of 37,303,036 shares held in treasury. The remaining shares signify the voting rights available to shareholders, aligning with the company’s transparency and regulatory compliance commitments.

