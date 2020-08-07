TP ICAP sees tepid start to second half, backs annual outlook

Adds details on outlook, results

Aug 7 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc TCAPI.L, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, maintained its full-year guidance on Friday and said the second half of the year has started slowly, as the early euphoria in its broking business caused by the pandemic has started to fade with easing restrictions.

The company's full-year guidance of low single-digit revenue growth remains unchanged, it said, adding that July trading activity is materially lower than 2019 levels.

The London-based company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets, said underlying pretax profit was 136 million pounds ($178.55 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 134 million pounds a year ago.

A combination of brokers Tullett Prebon and ICAP, the company acts as a go-between for banks and big investment houses in daily trading and tends to benefit from market volatility.

"We remain cautious and expect to see continued episodic volatility and the frequency, duration and intensity of these periods will be more significant determinants of our performance than usual," it said.

The targeted investment spend the company guided to in March will also be partially deferred, it added.

First-half revenue rose 7% on a reported basis to 990 million pounds, benefitting from the gyrations in financial markets caused by the coronavirus outbreak and collapsing oil prices.

($1 = 0.7617 pounds)

