TP ICAP Sees Jupiter Fund Management Reduce Stake

October 25, 2024 — 10:02 am EDT

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

Jupiter Fund Management PLC has reduced its voting rights in TP ICAP Group PLC from 8.85% to 4.89% following an in-specie transfer. This significant change in holdings highlights the ongoing shifts in the financial landscape, capturing the attention of market watchers. Investors are keen to see how this adjustment will influence TP ICAP’s market dynamics.

