TP ICAP says market volatility creating opportunities

TP ICAP said the volatility in financial markets from uncertainties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, economic growth concerns and Brexit negotiations were creating market opportunities for the world's largest inter-dealer broker.

The company also said on Tuesday pretax profit jumped to 93 million pounds ($121.24 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 62 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7670 pounds)

