TP ICAP revenue surged in first quarter sell-off

May 13 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc TCAPI.L, the world's largest inter-dealer broker, saw revenue rise by almost a fifth in the first quarter, as its broking business benefited from the gyrations in financial markets caused by the coronavirus and collapsing oil prices.

The company, which brings together buyers and sellers in financial, energy and commodities markets and benefits when volatility and transaction volumes are higher, said revenue rose 17% at constant exchange rates to 547 million pounds ($671.66 million) in the three months ended March 31.

Revenue from the company's broking division, its largest, rose 10% to 359 million pounds while that from energy and commodities saw a 26% jump to 117 million pounds and institutional services division 85% to 37 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8144 pounds)

