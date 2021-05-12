TP ICAP reports first-quarter revenue drop

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc TCAPI.L, the world's largest interdealer broker, reported a 9% fall in first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, to £483 million from £530 million a year earlier.

The revenue drop reflected an extremely volatile market in March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

Trading activity in April this year had returned to normal levels and was in line with the group's forecasts, the company said.

