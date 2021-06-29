Cryptocurrencies

TP ICAP Plans to Join Fidelity, Standard Chartered to Launch Crypto-Trading Platform: Report

Contributor
Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Published

Interdealer broker TP ICAP is launching a crypto-trading platform alongside Fidelity Investments and Standard Chartered, Reuters reported.

  • The platform, which is awaiting approval by the U.K.’s financial regulator, will launch later this year, offering bitcoin trading initially with ether to be added later.
  • The venture’s aim is to make trading of crypto more like that of stocks, bonds and foreign exchange for institutional investors, Reuters reported Tuesday.
  • This will be achieved by offering a post-trade infrastructure and separate execution and settlement, something that is the “opposite to the models that exist currently,” according to Duncan Trenholme, co-head of digital assets at TP ICAP.
  • Standard Chartered earlier this month announced a venture to a create a digital-asset brokerage and exchange platform alongside digital-asset platform OSL, demonstrating increasing interest in the crypto space by the bank.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt

    Tellimer Group Founder and CEO Duncan Wales discusses the changing investing landscape, emerging markets, #crypto, and sovereign debt.

    4 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular