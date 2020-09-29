TP ICAP in talks to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

TP ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, said on Tuesday it was in advanced talks to buy electronic trading network Liquidnet Holdings Inc for a total consideration of between $600 million and $700 million.

TP ICAP said the consideration comprises about $550 million upfront payment along with deferred non-contingent consideration of $50 million and an earn-out of up to $100 million.

