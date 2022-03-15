TP ICAP eyes higher revenue from Ukraine-led market volatility

Adds details, background, and outlook

March 15 (Reuters) - TP ICAP TCAPI.L, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker, said on Tuesday revenues were improving this year on increased market volatility over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, after an 81% profit slump last year.

Inter-dealer brokers, which match buyers and sellers and benefit from heightened market movement, are seeing a revival in client activity after a relatively dull 2021 when the early trading frenzy of the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

The London-listed company said revenue in 2022 until March 11 had risen 16% year-on-year. Pretax profit fell to 24 million pounds ($31.3 million) in 2021, from 129 million pounds a year earlier.

The British firm, born out of the merger of brokers Tullett Prebon and ICAP, is also looking to minimise its exposure to Russia.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

