Toys 'R' Us Closes The Last 2 US Stores

(RTTNews) - Toy retailer Toys "R" Us has permanently closed its final two stores in the United States that were relaunched in the country following a liquidation sale, hurt by the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

Tru Kids Inc., which bought the toy, clothing, video game, and baby product retailer in 2018 in a liquidation sale, confirmed the closing of its two locations in New Jersey and Texas.

However, the company will continue to sell online, and its around 700 stores outside U.S. remain operational.

Tru Kids said, "As a result of Covid-19, we made the strategic decision to pivot our store strategy to new locations and platforms that have better traffic. Consumer demand in the toy category and for Toys "R" Us remains strong, and we will continue to invest in the channels where the customer wants to experience our brand."

After filing for bankruptcy protection in 2017 following losing market share amid severe competition from online retailers like Amazon.com, the company had closed all of its 700 stores in the U.S. in June 2018. On January 20, 2019, the company emerged from bankruptcy as Tru Kids.

In late 2019, the retailer opened these two stores in Houston, Texas, and in Paramus, New Jersey, citing the value of its brand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.