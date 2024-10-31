Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Welcomes New Director

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has announced the appointment of Mark Anthony Simari as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. Simari currently holds no interests in the company’s securities, nor does he have any relevant contracts. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

