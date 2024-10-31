News & Insights

Stocks

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Welcomes New Director

October 31, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has announced the appointment of Mark Anthony Simari as a new director, effective November 1, 2024. Simari currently holds no interests in the company’s securities, nor does he have any relevant contracts. This appointment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.