Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Reveals Corporate Governance Details

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending July 31, 2024, available on their website. This disclosure aligns with ASX guidelines, detailing the company’s adherence to governance recommendations and any deviations. Investors can gain insights into the company’s management and oversight practices through this comprehensive statement.

