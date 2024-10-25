Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Releases Corrected Annual Report

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker TOY, has released its annual report, now corrected after an earlier version was deemed inaccurate. The company, known for its popular e-commerce brands including Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us, continues to focus on its vision of engaging with children throughout their lifetime journey.

