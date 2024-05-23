Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Plans Major Securities Issuance

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited, identified by ASX issuer code TOY, announces a prospective securities issuance, which includes options expiring in 2027, convertible notes, and over 28 million ordinary shares, aiming for an issue date of May 31, 2024. This strategic move seeks to bolster the company’s financial position and promises to be a significant event for shareholders and potential investors in the retail toy sector.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.