News & Insights

Stocks

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Moves to Expand Share Quotation

May 23, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has applied for the quotation of additional securities following shareholder approval at the recent EGM, with 10,638,298 ordinary fully paid shares set to be quoted on May 23, 2024. This move signals a potential expansion or fundraising effort by the iconic toy retailer, sparking interest among investors and market watchers.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.