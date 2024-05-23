Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Moves to Expand Share Quotation

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has applied for the quotation of additional securities following shareholder approval at the recent EGM, with 10,638,298 ordinary fully paid shares set to be quoted on May 23, 2024. This move signals a potential expansion or fundraising effort by the iconic toy retailer, sparking interest among investors and market watchers.

