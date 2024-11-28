News & Insights

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited Reports Strong Growth

November 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited reports a promising quarter with significant sales growth in its Toys segment, driven by increased ecommerce activity and improved product margins. The company secured $1.5 million in funding to bolster inventory for the peak trading season, while strategic transformations, including the downsizing of its premises, are set to enhance its financial stability and operational efficiency. As the holiday season approaches, the company is poised for further revenue growth, particularly in its Toys and RIOT brands.

