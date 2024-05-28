News & Insights

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Bolsters Brand Portfolio

May 28, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has strategically expanded its portfolio by acquiring RIOT Art & Craft, enhancing its House of Brands and swiftly integrating the new acquisition to boost revenues and margins. Additionally, the company relaunched the Babies R Us website and secured a $5M investment from a US-based fund. Despite a quarterly sales dip due to seasonal trends and inventory issues, the RIOT integration promises a positive outlook for the next quarter.

