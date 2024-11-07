Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

News & Insights

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on December 12, 2024. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, re-election of board members, and approval of service rights for non-executive directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote using the online AGM technology.

