Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Announces Virtual Annual Meeting

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting virtually on December 12, 2024. Key agenda items include the consideration of financial statements, re-election of board members, and approval of service rights for non-executive directors. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote using the online AGM technology.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.