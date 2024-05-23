Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Announces Major Securities Issue

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has announced a significant financial move, issuing up to 28.5 million shares and a variety of convertible securities and loan options to Mercer, alongside the allocation of over 10 million shares at a discounted price to its Chief Executive Officer. This transaction, detailed in a prospectus complying with the Corporations Act 2001 and relevant ASIC regulations, underscores a potential expansion or restructuring phase for the renowned toy retailer.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.