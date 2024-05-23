News & Insights

Stocks

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Announces Major Securities Issue

May 23, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toys ‘R’ Us Anz Limited (AU:TOY) has released an update.

Toys ‘R’ Us ANZ Limited has announced a significant financial move, issuing up to 28.5 million shares and a variety of convertible securities and loan options to Mercer, alongside the allocation of over 10 million shares at a discounted price to its Chief Executive Officer. This transaction, detailed in a prospectus complying with the Corporations Act 2001 and relevant ASIC regulations, underscores a potential expansion or restructuring phase for the renowned toy retailer.

For further insights into AU:TOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.