Toyota's Thai unit signs deal with Thailand on EV incentives

BANGKOK, April 29 (Reuters) - The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T on Friday signed an agreement with Thailand on incentives to promote the use of electric vehicles in Southeast Asia's major auto production base.

The EV incentives include tax breaks and subsidies to help reduce the price of EVs to make them more affordable, the finance ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.